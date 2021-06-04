Unpacking The Latest Trends In Biologics-Related IPRs

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- In a previous Law360 guest article,[1] we analyzed statistical trends in the 98 biologics-related inter partes review petitions filed in the first four and a half years of the IPR procedure, namely Sept. 16, 2012, to April 12, 2017. As part of that analysis, we explored the underlying bases for those trends and how they related to concurrent developments in the biologics and biosimilars industry. We also focused on the types of patents challenged and the success rates of those challenges, including institution rates and ultimate outcomes following trial before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. From this preliminary data we...

