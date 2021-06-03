F. Lee Bailey, Disbarred Former OJ Simpson Atty, Dies At 87

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- F. Lee Bailey, a former lawyer who defended notorious clients including O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and confessed Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo, died in Georgia on Thursday. He was 87. Bailey achieved celebrity status during his time as a lawyer due to the number of high-profile criminal defenses he was involved in, but was disbarred in Florida in 2001 after the state high court upheld a finding by the state bar association that he had misappropriated a client's assets. His death was reported Thursday by the Boston Globe with confirmation from his former law partner, retired Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Kenneth J. Fishman....

