Mo. Utility Gets Court OK To Buy Assets From Co-Developer

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Missouri utility company can terminate a deal to codevelop transmission infrastructure and recoup assets it sold to its onetime partner that it claimed took too long to get started putting together the project, a federal judge has ruled. Granting a summary judgment motion by the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission, U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool said Thursday that the joint municipal utility commission had acted within its rights laid out in the contract with GridLiance High Plains LLC when it decided to end the deal they had to develop grid assets. Judge Harpool said that the utility had adequately...

