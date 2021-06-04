BoE Targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 3:53 PM BST) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the central bank will target net-zero carbon emissions in its physical operations by 2050, as it looks to focus on climate change policies in the institution. The central bank holds itself to the same high standards that it expects of the businesses it regulates when it comes to practicing what it preaches, Bailey said on Thursday. "We hold ourselves to the same high standards that we expect of the firms we regulate. Consequently, we need to ensure that, wherever possible, our own financial operations, such as financial asset portfolios we hold, and our own...

