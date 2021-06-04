Law360's Pro Say: NFL Drops Race-Based Concussion Tests

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The NFL has agreed to end the use of a controversial race-based method of evaluating brain damage claims as part of its billion-dollar concussion settlement. On this week's show, we're breaking down the controversy, the NFL's new move and what it means going forward. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 203: NFL Drops Race-Based Tests For Concussion Payouts Your browser does not support the audio element. What are we discussing this week? First, we tackle...

