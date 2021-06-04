7 Questions With Cohen & Gresser's John Gibson

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 6:35 PM BST) -- Joining Cohen & Gresser from the Serious Fraud Office has allowed John Gibson to use his experience in prosecuting international bribery and corruption to advise the U.S. firm's London clients on navigating investments in high-risk jurisdictions and avoiding law enforcers' crosshairs. John Gibson Gibson joined Cohen & Gresser LLP in 2018 to lead the firm's new U.K. white-collar and investigations practice. That move followed a five-year stint as a senior prosecutor and investigation manager in the SFO's bribery and corruption unit. During his time at the SFO he led the investigation into, and prosecution of, two oil and gas executives at...

