Competition Watchdog Probes IHS Markit, CME Joint Venture

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 5:09 PM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday that it is investigating a proposed joint venture between subsidiaries of financial information provider IHS Markit Ltd. and CME Group, a derivatives exchange. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it is probing the proposed arrangement between MarkitSERV, part of IHS Markit, and CME's optimization business. The antitrust watchdog said it is considering whether the transaction will result in "a substantial lessening of competition" within any of the U.K.'s markets for goods or services. "The CMA announced the launch of its merger inquiry by notice to the parties," the authority said. MarkitSERV provides "end-to-end trade processing and...

