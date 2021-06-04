New Hampshire House Shoots Down 'Right-To-Work' Bill

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The New Hampshire House of Representatives has roundly rejected a bill blocking unions from charging workers fees as a condition of employment, in the latest loss for proponents of so-called right-to-work legislation. The House voted 199-175 on Thursday against a measure declaring that S.B. 61 "ought to pass," with 20 members of the chamber's Republican majority joining all but one Democrat to spike the measure, according to an official tally. The chamber then voted 196-178 to indefinitely postpone the bill, which means the measure cannot pass for the rest of the state's 2021-22 legislative session barring a two-thirds vote. Glenn Brackett,...

