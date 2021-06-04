Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Wilson Sonsini Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland and Wilson Sonsini. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland-Led Software Investor Luminate Lands $1B Fund Represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, private equity firm Luminate Capital Partners said June 1 it closed on an oversubscribed $1 billion fund to continue investing in software companies. The firm said in a statement that its Luminate Capital Partners III LP fund exceeded its original $700 million target and drew a host of investors...

