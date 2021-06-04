Nixon Peabody, Loeb & Loeb Latest To Allow Work Flexibility

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP are the latest firms to adopt flexible reopening plans to gradually bring employees back to the office throughout the summer and fall, with Nixon Peabody allowing full-time remote work permanently, the firms announced Friday. Nixon Peabody said it will implement a set of policies Sept. 7 to allow attorneys and staff to continue to work remotely despite a formal reopening and offer them several flexible options, including hybrid, fully remote, and a modified or reduced schedule. The firm is currently open on a "by appointment" basis, which will end July 6, and before...

