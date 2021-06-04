Cannabis Bill Roundup: Colo. Eyes New Caps On Pot Sales

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Anti-legalization advocates applauded the Colorado state Senate's approval of a bill to curb the use of high-potency cannabis among young people, while Connecticut lawmakers said they had finally reached a deal to legalize adult use of marijuana with less than a week left in the legislative session. Here are the major cannabis legislative moves from the past week. A Colorado bill placing new restrictions on cannabis sales and requiring state health officials to gauge the effects of high-potency marijuana has passed both chambers of the state legislature. H.B. 1617 was unanimously approved by the state Senate on Thursday, just one week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS