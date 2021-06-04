Judge Gibney To Open Up 3rd Seat In Va.'s Eastern District

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. of the Eastern District of Virginia plans to take senior status later this year, his office confirmed to Law360 on Friday, giving Democrats a third opening on the "rocket docket" court. Judge Gibney, an appointee of President Barack Obama, submitted notice this week that he plans to enter judicial semiretirement starting Nov. 1 after a little more than a decade on the bench, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. He joins nearly 50 other federal judges to seek retirement since President Joe Biden took office this year. While Biden entered his...

