Nixon Peabody Sets New Pay Scales For US Associates

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has set new pay scales for associates working in different parts of the U.S., establishing three separate tiers while increasing salaries. Nixon Peabody's new lockstep compensation scale will set first-year salaries for associates at $190,000 in metro areas, $120,000 in nonmetro areas and $155,000 at its Jericho, New York, office on Long Island, according to figures reported by Above The Law and confirmed on Friday by a firm official. The salaries will increase by $5,000 annually for second- and third-year associates, reaching as high as $305,000 for eighth-year associates in metro areas, according to the Nixon Peabody official....

