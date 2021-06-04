Barnes & Thornburg Says It Didn't OK Ex-Partner's Lindell Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP and a partner have gone their separate ways after the attorney failed to obtain the firm's approval before filing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's lawsuit Thursday accusing Dominion Voting Systems of using "lawfare" to silence his allegations that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden, a firm spokesperson said Friday. Alec Beck is no longer with the firm, and Barnes & Thornburg has withdrawn as counsel in the Minnesota federal court case, the firm said. "Late last night, firm management became aware of the filing of the complaint which was done without receiving firm authorization pursuant...

