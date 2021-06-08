Ex-CBCA Chair Joins Jenner & Block Gov't Contracts Group

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP said Tuesday it has hired the former chair of the U.S. Civilian Board of Contract Appeals as a partner in its government contracts practice, in a move the firm said kicks off another era of "aggressive growth" in a field seeing significant demand. Jeri Somers joins the firm following about 14 years as a judge on the CBCA, a judicial body established in 2007 to hear and decide contract disputes between government contractors and civilian executive agencies pursuant to the Contract Disputes Act. Somers served as chair from 2017 until May 31, when she elected to retire....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS