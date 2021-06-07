NH House Votes To Increase Biz Tax Return Filing Threshold

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed legislation that would increase the threshold that determines which businesses have to file tax returns for the state's business profits tax and tied that threshold to inflation. S.B. 101, which passed the House on Friday by a voice vote, would increase the threshold to file business profits tax returns from $50,000 to $92,000 and tie threshold changes to the consumer price index on a biennial schedule starting Jan. 1, 2023. The bill would take effect on July 1, 2021, but the changes apply for taxable periods ending on or after Dec. 31, 2022. In March,...

