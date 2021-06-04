Quick Cash Startup Raises $125M In Burns-Guided Series A

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Capchase, a New York-based startup that provides companies with advance cash based on their future recurring revenues, announced Friday it has raised $125 million in an early funding round led by QED Investors with legal advice from Burns & Levinson LLP. The Series A round also featured SciFi VC, a venture fund led by Affirm founder Max Levchin and his wife, Nellie, as well as Bling Capital and Caffeinated Capital. It includes a combination of debt and equity. Capchase, founded in 2020, said Friday most of its cash advances to date have gone to companies that use the money for hiring,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS