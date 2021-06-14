Transparency More Crucial Than New FRAND Royalty Methods

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In the cases to date in which courts have had to determine the fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory royalties due for the infringement of FRAND-committed standard-essential patents,[1] they generally have applied one or both of two competing methodologies. One, the so-called top-down approach, requires the court to estimate the aggregate royalties payable for all relevant SEPs reading on a particular product and then to calculate what portion of that aggregate burden the implementer owes to the owner of the SEPs in suit.[2] The other is to rely on comparable licenses granted by the SEP owner or others for the same or similar...

