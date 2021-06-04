House Urged To Vote On Revised Pot Decriminalization Bill

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — a coalition of more than 220 national organizations — in a Friday letter urged leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives to hold a house floor vote on a recently reintroduced marijuana decriminalization bill by the end of the month. The letter, which addresses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as well as House committee chairs, calls for the passage of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act. Among the coalition's members are the ACLU, AFL-CIO, the NAACP and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS