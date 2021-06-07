Hemp Equipment Deal Was Fraud, Supplement Firm Claims

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Utah supplement company is seeking more than $45 million from its onetime business partners in a federal suit accusing them of duping the business into buying mismatched, aging hemp processing equipment that arrived late and required retrofitting. In a complaint filed Thursday, plaintiff LifeTech Pharma LLC leveled a slew of allegations ranging from breach of contract to violation of federal racketeering laws against three companies, Master Smith Enterprises LLC, Smith Systems LLC and ShivHem Enterprises LLC, and three individuals: Anthony Russell Smith, the sole member of Master Smith and Smith Systems, Sharma Ramnarine, who allegedly runs ShivHem, and Ertan Aydinol....

