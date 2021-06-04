Okla. Medical Pot Rule Challenge Ends Over Pot's Illegality

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed a Washington marijuana business' constitutional challenge to Oklahoma's requirement that medical marijuana license holders be from the state, saying Friday the suit was "not frivolous" but the court wouldn't assist a business in breaking federal law. From the first line in his order, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot made clear he won't facilitate a business entering into Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry, regardless of the state's stance on pot. "Selling marijuana is a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment, everywhere in the United States," he wrote. "The dispositive question in the matter now before the court is whether the...

