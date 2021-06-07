Decor Co. Says Michaels' Copying Was 'Greedy' And 'Sloppy'

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Craft-store giant Michaels was "greedy" and "sloppy" when it allegedly copied a home decor company's picture frames right down to the instruction manual, according to a lawsuit the decor company filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries Inc. said it had sold its trademarked "Format" line of picture frames through Michaels for years, but discovered in April that the retailer had copied the look and packaging for its own "Structure" line — right down to copying the instruction manuals with references to the "Format" brand. "Michaels was not only greedy, but sloppy in its infringement. For example, while the...

