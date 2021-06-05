Wachtell, Simpson Build $30B PE Club Deal For Medline

Law360 (June 5, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A group featuring private equity firms Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman will make a majority investment in medical supply giant Medline at an enterprise value of more than $30 billion, in a deal announced Saturday that's guided by Wachtell Lipton and Simpson Thacher. The transaction sees Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP-advised Blackstone Group, Carlyle Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC partnering to pick up Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz-led Medline Industries Inc. Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte. Ltd., is also investing in Medline as part of the agreement. Financial details were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the...

