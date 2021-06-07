UK Gov't Floats Power To Block Listings On Security Grounds

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 1:38 PM BST) -- The government proposed new powers on Monday that would allow it to prevent companies from floating on London's equity markets if the fundraising could finance security risks, such as boosting a country's nuclear weapon capabilities. HM Treasury is consulting on a measure that it says would help maintain the country's reputation for having clean and transparent markets. (iStock) HM Treasury is consulting on whether the government should be handed the power to stop a company listing on the London Stock Exchange if there are concerns about its owner or operations. The government said that the safeguard would help maintain the country's reputation...

