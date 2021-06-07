HSF Warned ENRC Of African Mining Risks, Dechert Says

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 4:14 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. plowed ahead and bought mining rights in Africa despite warnings about links to allegedly corrupt businessmen because the profits were too great, an attorney for Dechert LLP alleged on Monday at a massive civil fraud trial in London. Herbert Smith Freehills told the mining giant in 2009 and 2010 that its plans to expand into Africa could violate sanctions, the High Court was told. (iStock) Herbert Smith Freehills LLP told the Kazakh mining company in 2009 and 2010 that its plans to expand into Africa could violate sanctions imposed by Britain, Europe and the U.S. and lead to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS