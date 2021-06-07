EU Mulls Tougher Rules For Crowdfunding Portfolios

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 11:23 AM BST) -- The European Union's top banking regulator is considering tougher rules for crowdfunding platforms that offer investors a portfolio of projects to back, saying the sites must disclose more information about how they assess credit risk in the schemes they offer. The European Banking Authority said on Friday that it is deciding whether to introduce a new regime to govern platforms that offer so-called individual portfolio management of loans — a system in which investors can allow the site to select a range of crowdfunded projects to invest their money in. The proposed regulations would focus on toughening standards on how much information...

