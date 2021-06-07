EU Sets Out Blocwide Rules For Debt Transfers By Creditors

Law360, London (June 7, 2021, 3:35 PM BST) -- European Union member governments set out rules on Monday that would create a blocwide approach for creditors transferring their debts to a party based in another EU country, in a move to help provide legal clarity in transactions and boost cross-border investments The European Council said it has approved proposals for a regulation on so-called assignments of claims to third parties. The measure would cover a situation in which a creditor company transfers its right to claim a debt to a party based in another member state in exchange for a payment. Companies use assignments of claims to get paid faster,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS