V&E, Kirkland, Gibson Dunn Steer $4.5B Colo. Energy Merger

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Colorado energy company formed through the pending merger of Bonanza Creek Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas announced Monday that it will acquire another significant Denver-Julesburg Basin oil and gas producer to create a $4.5 billion company and strengthen its position in the region. Civitas Resources Inc., the company that will be created through the merger of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., announced that it will acquire Crestone Peak Resources. The transaction sees Crestone shareholders trading in their interest in the company for around 22.5 million shares of Bonanza Creek common stock, which is worth about...

