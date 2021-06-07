Justices Won't Hear Union Exclusive Bargaining Challenge

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to an Ohio law that allows elected unions to act as the exclusive bargaining representative of public employees in workplaces they represent, leaving in place a Sixth Circuit ruling against a high school teacher. The justices denied a petition for certiorari filed by high school teacher Jade Thompson asking them to examine Ohio's so-called exclusive bargaining law, which she argued goes against the Supreme Court's Janus v. AFSCME ruling that said public sector unions cannot force nonmembers to pay fees. In upholding the law in August, the Sixth Circuit...

