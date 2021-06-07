Supreme Court Won't Hear Beauty School Wage Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a split Sixth Circuit decision to remand a wage suit by former Michigan cosmetology school students so that a district court could use a different test to determine whether the students were employees and owed pay for janitorial work. The justices denied a petition by the operators of Douglas J cosmetology schools, challenging the Sixth Circuit panel majority's December ruling that reversed a finding that the students were eligible for pay for janitorial work because the lower court failed to use a "primary beneficiary test." The ruling had nominally been in the...

