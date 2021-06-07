Justices Won't Hear Challenge To FDA Regulation Of E-Cigs

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 2016 rule extending tobacco regulations to vaping products, leaving a Fifth Circuit ruling upholding the rule in place. The court denied a petition for certiorari filed by Big Time Vapes — a vape shop in Mississippi — and trade association the United States Vaping Association Inc., in a case accusing Congress of delegating too much power to the FDA when it allowed the agency to determine which products would be governed by tobacco regulations. The petition, filed in December, argued that the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS