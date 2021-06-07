Fed. Circ. Mulls Mixed PTAB Rulings In Teva Antibody IP Fight

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel hinted Monday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's reasoning might not have been entirely sound in a battle between Teva and Eli Lilly over a mixed bag of board decisions on antibody patents covering Teva's blockbuster migraine drug Ajovy. The panel first considered Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH's consolidated appeals of the PTAB decisions that nixed three of its antibody patents as being obvious and then considered Eli Lilly and Co.'s appeal of the other PTAB decisions, which upheld the other three patents at issue. The outcome of the appeals could have ramifications for a high-stakes infringement fight in Massachusetts federal court over...

