Judge Takes Ill. City's Attys To Task For Mallinckrodt Filings

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge took counsel for an Illinois city to task for what he said were frivolous filings in the city's fight with drugmaker Mallinckrodt for allegedly inflating the price of its anti-seizure drug Acthar. During a virtual hearing Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey delayed ruling on a motion for summary judgment in an adversary action by Mallinckrodt seeking a declaration that the city of Rockford, Illinois' Acthar claims are dischargeable in its Chapter 11 case. But he did say the city's counsel were at risk for what he said was a frivolous motion seeking to dismiss the action, on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS