Justices Pass On Prairie Chicken Conservation Fight

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court won't reconsider a Tenth Circuit ruling that the federal government had no obligation to submit a near decades-old Endangered Species Act rule to Congress for review, despite an effort by Kansas county commissioners to force that action. The justices on Monday rejected a request by the Kansas Natural Resource Coalition for a review of lower court decisions in a suit over the U.S. Department of the Interior's alleged failure to submit an Endangered Species Act rule-making from the early 2000s to Congress. The coalition, which includes a handful of county commissioners in Kansas, claimed that failure violated the...

