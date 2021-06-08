Holland & Knight Adds Former Burr & Forman Partner

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has added a former Burr & Forman LLP partner to its litigation group out of Tampa, Florida, representing business and government clients, the firm announced Monday. Martin Burke joins the firm as a partner after about two decades at Burr & Forman. "I'm thrilled to be joining Holland & Knight and practicing with some of the best litigators in the state," Burke said in a statement. "I've been very impressed by the firm's culture, talent and focus on teamwork, which I believe produces the best possible results for clients." Burke represents corporate and government clients in state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS