IP Hires: Venable, DLA Piper, Nixon Peabody​​​​​​​, McCarter

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Venable, DLA Piper, Nixon Peabody and​​​​​ McCarter & English are among the latest firms to boost their intellectual property teams, while multiple small firms also opened new offices in Austin, Texas. Here's what you need to know about these and other notable hires. Venable Benjamin C. Hsing Venable has picked up a partner from McGuireWoods LLP in New York who has spent the last two decades representing pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Co. in Hatch-Waxman Act trials. Benjamin C. Hsing joined the life science group of Venable LLP's intellectual property practice, following a two-year stint as a partner at McGuireWoods. But his first job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS