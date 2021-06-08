IRS Budget Boost Would Target Rich Taxpayers, Rettig Says

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged Tuesday that increasing federal funding for the agency would allow auditors to crack down on wealthy taxpayers with unpaid tax liabilities without disrupting the lives of small-business owners and low-income Americans. In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee on President Joe Biden's IRS budget for fiscal 2022, Rettig said closing the tax gap would require reversing the loss of 17,000 enforcement personnel over the last decade even as the tax code grew significantly more complex. "The challenges and duties and responsibilities of the Internal Revenue Service have steadily increased," Rettig said, noting that the agency has...

