VW Asks 9th Circ. For Say Over Jones Day Docs In FOIA Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has told the Ninth Circuit that it should have a say on whether the U.S. Department of Justice releases confidential documents in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, saying Jones Day's findings on Volkswagen's internal investigation into the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal are protected. Volkswagen AG insisted in a Friday reply brief that it should be allowed to intervene in Loyola Marymount University professor Lawrence Kalbers' FOIA lawsuit seeking to get the Justice Department to publicly release Jones Day's findings — which have been kept under wraps — on how the "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal took shape, as well...

