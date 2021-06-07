NYC Law Dept. System Offline After Apparent Hack

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- New York City is investigating an apparent hack of its legal department over the weekend that forced it to take the computer system offline, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. The issue, first reported by the New York Daily News, was revealed in a federal court filing Monday in which city attorney Katherine J. Weall asked for more time to answer a complaint because "[t]he Law Department has been experiencing a connectivity issue since yesterday and, as a result, no one is currently able to log on to the Law Department's computer system." Law Department attorneys represent the city in legal matters and...

