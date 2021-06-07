Ex-Local President Loses Court Challenge To Union Tribunal

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A union tribunal that tried and suspended an American Federation of Government Employees local president for representing a member in a dispute with another official was "far from perfect" but it was fair enough, a Florida federal judge said Monday in an order dismissing the exiled official's challenge. U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan granted AFGE summary judgment in former Local 1976 president Frederick Brittain's due process suit, rejecting Brittain's claims that a tribunal member was biased against him and that the union didn't follow its constitutional framework. While AFGE's process was questionable, it vindicated Brittain's rights, Judge Corrigan said. "Brittain's disciplinary...

