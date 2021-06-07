Weil Overdid Merger Docs' Redactions, Rite Aid Investors Say

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP excessively redacted large swaths of its communications with Walgreens executives when turning over documents to Rite Aid investors suing over the companies' failed merger, an attorney for the investors told a Pennsylvania federal magistrate Monday. The letter from David Knotts of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd to Chief Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick of Pennsylvania's Middle District said Weil was defying the court's Feb. 26 electronically stored information order to turn over the firm's communications regarding whether the Federal Trade Commission would approve the merger. "Weil employed extensive redactions that run afoul of the court's prior ruling,"...

