Multistate Employers May Benefit From Dems' Weed Bill

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Following a trend set by many states and cities, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have revived an effort to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, a move that employment experts say will give multistate businesses more leeway to uniformly relax their marijuana policies. The lawmakers' effort to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act — which House lawmakers reintroduced late last month — is part of a growing cultural acceptance of weed and a shift in the legal landscape to match. Beyond decriminalizing cannabis, the bill would require federal courts to expunge convictions and revisit...

