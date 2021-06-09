Gender Pay Equality Bill Fails In The US Senate

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 9:46 AM EDT) -- The Paycheck Fairness Act failed to overcome a key hurdle in the U.S. Senate, largely stopping the legislation in its tracks and striking a blow to the Democrats' legislative goal to reduce the gender pay gap. In a key procedural vote, the Senate voted 50-49 against proceeding on the Paycheck Fairness Act, which U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called a "straightforward, unobjectionable piece of legislation" that should merit bipartisan support. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., did not vote. Before the vote, Sen. Patty Murray, D-N.Y., spoke of the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on women and said "if women don't recover from this...

