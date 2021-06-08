Connecticut Bans Asking Applicants For Salary History

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut governor signed a bill barring employers from asking job applicants about salary histories and requiring employers to disclose pay ranges for open jobs, a move that comes as a federal pay equity bill is before the U.S. Senate. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday signed H.B. 6380, which is set to take effect Oct. 1. The new law will allow employees to discuss their wages and inquire about their colleagues' pay without repercussions. The measure will also make it illegal for employers to ask workers about their previous wages, either directly or through a third party, unless the employees provide...

