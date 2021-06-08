Produce Co. Must Pay $365K To End Charge It Diluted Union

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has approved a settlement agreement a produce company reached with a grocery workers union that requires the company to deliver more than $365,000 in back pay to resolve charges that it selectively rehired laid-off workers to tamp down union support. In a decision issued Monday, the three-member NLRB panel approved a formal settlement Stern Produce Company Inc. in Phoenix, Arizona, and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 reached last month. Under the agreement, Stern Produce must rehire and pay $365,702 in back pay, interest and taxes to 11 workers the NLRB General Counsel's Office...

