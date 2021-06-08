Insurer Says No Coverage For Market In Coach Copyright Row

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Pekin Insurance Co. told an Ohio federal court that it isn't responsible for covering a copyright lawsuit that bag designer Coach brought against a Columbus convenience store accused of designing and selling fake Coach products. Linda's Food Market's policy with Pekin includes an exclusion for claims of copyright infringement that aren't related to Linda's advertising, the insurer said. Although Coach's underlying complaint said the products were advertised to help the business, Pekin said that one of the counts in the complaint included no reference to advertising, a condition of coverage. Pekin added that Linda's told the insurer that it didn't advertise...

