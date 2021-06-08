Frito-Lay Wins Ruling That 'Pretzel Crisps' Brand Is Generic

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 12:50 PM EDT) -- Siding with Frito-Lay, a North Carolina federal court has ruled that a "Pretzel Crisps" brand sold by rival Snyder's-Lance is a generic "common term" that one company cannot "monopolize" with trademark law. More than a decade after the two companies started fighting over the name of the popular pretzel snack, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell ruled Monday that consumers would see the name as a type of product, not a particular brand. "There is no dispute that Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps is a hugely successful product," the judge wrote. "However, no matter how much commercial success the product enjoys, plaintiffs are...

