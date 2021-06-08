Girardi Firm Trustee Can Hire Atty To Chase Wife's Assets

Law360, Los Angeles (June 8, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee can hire a social media-savvy lawyer who has criticized the law firm founder's estranged wife, reality television star Erika Girardi, to investigate whether she has assets belonging to the defunct practice, a California federal judge ruled from the bench Tuesday. During a hearing in his downtown Los Angeles courtroom, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell said attorney Ronald Richards can help Girardi Keese trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC recover assets from Erika Girardi in exchange for contingency fees of 35% to 45%, despite Mrs. Girardi's arguments that the deal is rife with conflicts of interest. Erika Girardi's...

