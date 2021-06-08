BoE Launches Climate Stress Test For Insurers, Banks

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- The Bank of England published a three-scenario model on Tuesday for its first stress test of large banks and insurers as it assesses risks posed by climate change in the finance sector's move away from carbon-emitting industries. Companies taking part in the so-called climate biennial exploratory scenario exercise will measure the impact of a potential financial landscape on their balance sheets for the year that ended in December. The central bank said the exercise represents a proxy for the current business models of finance firms. The exercise uses three scenarios: "early action," "late action" and "no additional action" to assess physical risks...

