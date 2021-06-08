Ex-ENRC Legal Chief Accuses Dechert Atty Of Overreaching

Law360, London (June 8, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- Dechert partner Neil Gerrard should have been in "listening mode" during high-stakes meetings between an international mining business and the head of the Serious Fraud Office but instead disclosed damning information about alleged corruption, the Kazakh company's former legal chief testified on Tuesday. Former general counsel for the mining giant has told the High Court that a Dechert partner had unauthorized contact with the head of the SFO. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Beat Ehrensberger, former general counsel for Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., testified at the High Court trial that Gerrard — head of white collar crime at Dechert LLP at the time —...

